EssilorLuxottica stock surges on strong H1 and smart glasses success

EssilorLuxottica's shares experienced a significant surge on the Paris stock exchange on Tuesday, July 29, climbing 6.34 percent by 11 am GMT and emerging as one of the strongest performers on the CAC 40. This impressive rise signals a renewed market confidence, fueled by the company's solid half-year financial results and an ambitious technology strategy, particularly in the realm of connected eyewear.

As markets keenly observe the consumer sector's dynamics, the clear resurgence of investor confidence in EssilorLuxottica prompts a closer look. The Franco-Italian group's share price recorded one of the most substantial gains on the CAC 40, propelled by its strong performance and exciting strategic prospects.

EssilorLuxottica posts strong H1 results

EssilorLuxottica announced on Monday an adjusted operating income that increased by 4.1 percent in the first half of 2025, reaching 2.53 billion euros. This figure, despite a slight impact from an unfavourable dollar, aligned closely with analysts' expectations.

Turnover for the period amounted to 14 billion euros, marking a 3.2 percent increase on a reported basis and a robust 7.3 percent at constant exchange rates. This momentum was notably driven by North America, the group's largest market, which saw a 5.5 percent growth. This was further bolstered by the integration of the Supreme brand and the German company Heidelberg Engineering, a specialist in ophthalmological imaging equipment.

However, it is predominantly in the technological sphere that EssilorLuxottica has captured widespread attention. The Ray-Ban Meta connected glasses, developed in collaboration with Meta Platforms, saw their turnover more than triple in the first half of 2025. This success, while seemingly surprising at first glance, is no accident, with sales reportedly exceeding two million units since their launch.

Ray-Ban smart glasses drive financial performance

These innovative models have become bestsellers in 60 percent of Ray-Ban shops across the EMEA zone. Now available in 18 countries, including India, Mexico, and the United Arab Emirates, their appeal lies in their discreet design, accessible price point, and compelling features such as Instagram livestreaming and real-time translation capabilities. According to industry analysis, these glasses already command over 60 percent of global smart glasses sales, a burgeoning market that witnessed a remarkable 210 percent jump in 2024.

Francesco Milleri and Paul du Saillant, the group's leaders, encapsulated their vision by stating, "We are transforming glasses into a new computing platform, where artificial intelligence, sensors and healthcare infrastructure converge." EssilorLuxottica has also expanded its product offensive with new models like the Oakley Meta AI glasses and Nuance Audio, now distributed across more than 10,000 points of sale. This strategic push confirms the group's ambition to become a pivotal player in wearable technology, seamlessly blending style, well-being, and digital innovation.

Meta's stake in EssilorLuxottica boosys investor confidence

Another significant catalyst for this renewed confidence is the strengthened support from Meta, which acquired nearly 3 percent of EssilorLuxottica’s capital in early July for an estimated 3 billion euros. This partnership is anticipated to intensify in the coming months, with a potential increase in Meta's stake to 5 percent. Beyond product innovation, this strategic backing solidifies the European group's position against the ambitions of tech giants like Apple and Google in the smart glasses domain.

Furthermore, EssilorLuxottica successfully raised one billion euros in bonds in early July, with demand far outstripping supply, signaling robust investor appetite. Concurrently, its employee share ownership plan achieved a record high, with over 97,000 employees subscribing for 190 million euros, thereby strengthening the internal shareholder base.

Global dynamic favour eyewear industry

This stock market recovery aligns with a favourable global dynamic within the eyewear industry. Kering Eyewear, for instance, also reported strong growth in 2025, driven by the internationalisation of its production and the expansion of its luxury licenses. The convergence of fashion, optical innovation, and eye health is creating new growth drivers for leaders in the sector.

The positive trading session on July 29 was also bolstered by a generally optimistic climate across European markets, buoyed by strong corporate results and signs of easing trade tensions between Brussels and Washington. EssilorLuxottica is thus consolidating its leading position at the intersection of fashion, visual health, and technology. This synergy, now validated by concrete results and Meta's strategic support, reinforces investors' confidence in the group's long-term vision.