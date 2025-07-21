EssilorLuxottica to acquire PUcore's optical division

EssilorLuxottica (ESLOF.PK) Monday said it has agreed to acquire South Korean company PUcore's optical division.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Essilorluxotica will buy all assets and entities involved in the development, production and sale of monomers used in the manufacture of high-index ophthalmic lenses. The acquisition incudes one R&D unit, materials production facility and sales office in the Republic of Korea along with an intellectual property portfolio related to the formulations of products and production processes.

"In line with our commitment to elevating standards in the research, development and manufacturing of ophthalmic lenses, this addition will allow us to widen our portfolio of patents, technologies and know-how and extend our expertise upstream in the value chain," said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Paul du Saillant, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at EssilorLuxottica.(DPA)