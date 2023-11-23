EssilorLuxottica to develop eyewear collection for Moncler

EssilorLuxottica and Moncler have announced the signing of a licensing agreement that includes the design, production, and global distribution of Moncler eyewear.

The company said in a release that the agreement will be in effect from January 2024 until December 2028, with an automatic renewal option for an additional five years.

Commenting on the partnership with EssilorLuxottica, Remo Ruffini, chairman and CEO of Moncler S.p.A., said: “With the introduction of the new Moncler Lunettes collections, Moncler's style will seamlessly merge with EssilorLuxottica's know-how in eyewear, delivering a product at the forefront of design, innovation, and quality.”

The company added that the first Moncler Lunettes collection produced with EssilorLuxottica will be for fall-winter 2024, available from September 2024 at Moncler boutiques and moncler.com, EssilorLuxottica stores, and through selected opticians worldwide.

“Our teams are thrilled to embark on this journey to design and develop a unique eyewear collection that truly reflects the special Moncler brand,” added Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.