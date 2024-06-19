EssilorLuxottica to launch first Diesel eyewear collection in 2025

EssilorLuxottica and Diesel have signed a licence agreement for the design, manufacture, and worldwide distribution of Diesel eyewear.

The company said in a release that the agreement will be effective immediately until December 31, 2029, with an automatic renewal option of an additional five years. The first collection under the agreement will be available on the market from the first quarter of 2025.

“We have long admired Renzo Rosso for his truly disruptive entrepreneurial vision and his unconventional approach. We are excited to share that spirit with consumers around the world, bringing them innovative and highly creative eyewear that is unique to Renzo and the Diesel DNA,” said Francesco Milleri, chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica.

The company added that the new collections will be developed under the leadership of Diesel creative director Glenn Martens and will play in a daring and irreverent way with materials and technologies, embracing Diesel’s growing base of Gen Z brand builders and offering genderless products for diverse backgrounds.

“I am sure that this agreement will mark a milestone in Diesel's new path and will contribute to consolidating its global positioning,” added Renzo Rosso, chairman of OTB Group and founder of Diesel.