Estée Lauder Companies hires first chief sustainability officer

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced the appointment of Nancy Mahon to the role of the group’s first chief sustainability officer.

Mahon currently serves as ELC’s senior vice president, global corporate citizenship and sustainability, a role she initially stepped into in 2014, during which time she has been credited with extending the company’s efforts to reduce its environmental impact across its operations.

Now in this new role, Mahon will continue to focus on the strategic integration of ELC’s sustainability initiatives, as well as ESG reporting across the organisation.

She will also maintain the position of executive director of ELC’s Charitable Foundation, and remain a member of its ESG Management Committee, while now also serving on the company’s executive leadership team.

In a release, Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of ELC, said: “Sustainability has long been central to how ELC and its brands have operated, and is a key part of our corporate strategy.

“We are committed to continuously evolving to drive our sustainability initiatives forward and helping to innovate and connect at both local and global levels, ultimately positioning us well to succeed in a changing global economy.

“Appointing Nancy to chief sustainability officer is an example of our company’s ambition and focus on these initiatives."

Mahon first joined ELC in 2006 as vice president of Mac Cosmetics and executive director of Mac AIDS Fund, and was later promoted to senior vice president of the brand.

In 2011, she was then named senior vice president for philanthropy and social initiatives, overseeing cause-marketing programmes for a range of brands under ELC.