Estée Lauder Companies vice chairman to retire

The vice chairman of Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), Sara Moss, is reportedly retiring after around 20 years at the beauty conglomerate.

Moss first joined the company in 2003 as executive vice president and general counsel, eventually stepping up to vice chairman in 2019.

Her retirement will come into effect July 1, according to WWD.

In a statement to the media outlet, Fabrizio Freda, ELC’s president and CEO, said: “Sara is an exceptional legal mind, a skilled adviser, a valued mentor, and a much-loved leader whose strategic insights, business acumen and sound judgement have contributed greatly to our company’s success.

“Her incredible character, steadfast integrity and deep empathy will be greatly missed across the organisation.”

During her time at ELC, Moss supported the group’s philanthropic efforts, joining the board of ELC Charitable Foundation and co-sponsoring the Women’s Leadership Network, among other things.

Speaking on her departure, William Lauder, executive chairman, told WWD: “A trusted senior business adviser for many years, Sara has nurtured strong relationships within our global ELC family and across the wider industry.

“It is with great appreciation, admiration and respect that I say her dynamic leadership and expert guidance will be truly missed.”