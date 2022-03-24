Estée Lauder joins Metaverse Fashion Week as exclusive beauty partner

Estée Lauder has revealed it will be the exclusive partner of Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week (MVFW), which launches today, from March 24 to 27.

For the digital fashion week, the luxury beauty brand partnered with metaverse artist Alex Box to create a non-fungible token (NFT) wearable inspired by the brand’s popular serum, Advanced Night Repair. An immersive experience as part of MVFW will allow 10,000 users to acquire a digital badge and claim one of the NFTs, which in return gives the user’s avatar a “glowing, radiant aura”.

The collaboration marks the first NFT step for Estée Lauder and The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC), which plans to keep exploring the digital beauty world in the future.

In a release, Michael W. Smith, chief information officer at ELC, said: “Across ELC, we’re using technology to reinvent and redefine how consumers worldwide explore and express their individual beauty - not just in the physical world but now, in the digital world.”

Smith continued: “Through this innovative blockchain activation, Estée Lauder brand will make its mark in the Metaverse and drive consumer engagement and loyalty in a breakthrough way. The Advanced Night Repair NFT wearable and digital badge will live on beyond Metaverse Fashion Week and represent a significant milestone at the intersection of technology and beauty.”