Estée Lauder names Justin Boxford as global brand president

The Estée Lauder Companies has appointed Justin Boxford as global brand president, effective September 1, 2022.

Boxford, the company said, succeeds Stéphane de La Faverie, whose promotion to executive group president was part of an organisational evolution announced recently. In his new role, Boxford reports to La Faverie and will continue to serve on the company’s executive leadership team (ELT).

“Justin is a dynamic leader who brings to Estée Lauder proven prestige and luxury brand-building expertise, a deep understanding of the global business landscape and extensive background in transforming the online and omnichannel experience,” said La Faverie.

As global brand president, Boxford, the company added, will be responsible for driving Estée Lauder’s short and long-term strategy, including innovation, product development, North America and international growth, consumer marketing and distribution evolution.

He will partner closely with members of the global Estée Lauder leadership team to drive the brand’s success for the company and build upon its enduring relevance with consumers worldwide.

Boxford joins Estée Lauder after almost six years at the helm of La Mer, where he drove outstanding results, boosting net sales to become a top-performing brand for the company, as well as solidifying its leadership in global luxury skin care.

Since joining the company in 2004, Boxford has held several leadership roles around the world and across multiple brands, regions, and channels.

Prior to joining La Mer, he held the position of senior vice president, international, Estée Lauder and Tom Ford Beauty and prior to that, he lived in Hong Kong where he led the same brands for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. He also led the launch of Tom Ford Beauty internationally, including in China and APAC. Previously, Boxford was vice president, Estée Lauder, Travel Retail.