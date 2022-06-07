Estée Lauder partners with Spelman College to boost beauty industry hires

Cosmetics group Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has announced a new partnership with National Alumnae Association of Spelman College (NAASC), a liberal black arts college for women, through which it hopes to increase the number of hires in the beauty industry.

In May, a new initiative, ‘Let’s Talk Beauty: ELC x NAASC’, virtually launched the partnership, with an ongoing programme that allows the college’s alumni to take part in career conversations with ELC leaders on beauty-related business topics.

Panel discussions and networking opportunities hosted by the duo, some of which will continue to be held in the future, additionally look to grow the presence of Spelman alumni working within ELC.

“I am really excited about the opportunity to partner with the Estée Lauder Companies; women of colour have had an interesting history with the beauty industry, and this is a chance to shift the future of that narrative,” said Stacey Frazier, president of the New York Chapter of the NAASC, in a release.

Frazier continued: “I look forward to the future events that we are planning to connect Spelman alumni to ELC.”