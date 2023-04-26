Estée Lauder vice chairman Sara Moss to retire in July

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (ELC) vice chairman Sara Moss has decided to retire, effective July 1, 2023.

Moss began her career with the company in 2003 when she joined the organisation as executive vice president and general counsel, a position she served in until 2019 when she was promoted to vice chairman.

“Sara is an exceptional legal mind, a skilled advisor, a valued mentor, and a much-loved leader whose strategic insights, business acumen and sound judgement have contributed greatly to our company’s success,” said Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer of The Estée Lauder Companies.

Sara Moss to retire from ELC after two decades

As general counsel, the company said in a release, Moss led the global legal function, as well as the corporate security function, during a period of enormous growth in the business and operations of ELC. Notably, she oversaw the function’s initial international expansion into Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America, and collaborated closely with senior management and teams across the enterprise to execute many business-driving acquisitions, investments, and licences of global luxury and prestige brands.

Moss was an inaugural member of the Diversity Council and the first executive sponsor of the Hispanic Connection Employee Resource Group. In 2019, she joined Jane Hertzmark Hudis, executive group brand president, and Tracey T. Travis, executive vice president and chief financial officer, as co-executive sponsor of the Women’s Leadership Network (WLN). She has been a board member of the ELC Charitable Foundation since its inception.

“A trusted senior business advisor for many years, Sara has nurtured strong relationships within our global ELC family and across the wider industry. It is with great appreciation, admiration, and respect that I say her dynamic leadership and expert guidance will be truly missed,” added William P. Lauder, the company’s executive chairman.

Highlights of Sara Moss’ work for women empowerment

The company added that Moss also partnered closely with senior leaders across the organisation to drive the company’s first Women’s Advancement and Gender Equality Strategy in 2019. She demonstrated her deep commitment to supporting and engaging women to reach their full potential as leaders by creating the Open Doors Women’s Leadership Program in 2020, to help develop leadership skills, create community, and build confidence and courage among aspiring leaders across the business. In 2022, the Open Doors Collection was launched to bring these leadership skills and experiential approach to ELC employees of all genders around the world.

For the past three years, Moss led the social impact pillar of the company’s integrated ESG strategy, including women’s advancement and gender equality, racial equity, generational diversity and social impact in China. In 2017 she established the Sara Moss Women’s Leadership Program at New York University Law School – her alma mater – where she also serves as a Law School Trustee and member of the board of directors. She is vice chairman of the board of The New York Common Pantry, where she was recognized with the Distinguished Partner Award in 2020.

Additionally, she serves on the advisory boards of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and The Legal Aid Society. Moss has received many honours including the New York Journal Lifetime Achievement Award, the Legal Aid Society Servant of Justice Award, the NOW Legal Defense and Education “Aiming High” Award and the NYU Outstanding Alumna Award.

“Sara will be leaving a legacy of true dedication, passion, and professionalism at ELC,” said Leonard A. Lauder, chairman emeritus, adding, “On behalf of the company and the entire Lauder family, I would like to thank Sara for her tremendous contributions to our business over the past 20 years and wish her the very best in her well-deserved retirement.”