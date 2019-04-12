Eterna posts improvement in full year revenues and profit

Eterna Fashion Holding GmbH, for the financial year 2018, increased revenues by 0.7 percent to 105.1 million euros (118.5 million dollars). The company said in a statement that the company’s domestic business in Germany improved 1 percent, while its export business declined by 0.2 percent.

Commenting on the full year trading, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna said: “Our holistic strategy in 2018, despite the difficult market conditions, continued to be successfully implemented, which is reflected in sales and earnings growth.”

Review of Eterna’s full year results

The company reported EBITDA increase of 10.4 percent to 12.4 million euros (13.9 million dollars, while EBITDA margin reached 11.8 percent against 10.5 percent in the previous year. Consolidated net income increased by 4.1 million euros (4.6 million dollars).

“We are doing well, which is reflected in the increased sales, high liquidity and improved operating result. The intensified investment in improving sales, brand and product continues to pay off for Eterna. For the financial year 2019, we expect a slight sales growth in the single-digit percentage range as well as a earnings improvement,” added Gerbaulet.

Picture credit: Eterna