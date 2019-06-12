Eterna Q1 revenues improve by 3 percent

The Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, in its interim results statement for the first three months of 2019 said that the company increased its revenues by 3 percent to 26.4 million euros (29.9 million dollars). Domestic sales of Eterna grew by 5.7 percent, while export business witnessed a decline of 2.7 percent. The company added that EBITDA rose by 7.7 percent to 3 million euros (3.4 million dollars) and EBITDA margin improved to 11.5 percent compared to 10.7 percent last year.

Commenting on the results, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, said in a statement: "Eterna was able to improve sales and operating result in a challenging market environment. This confirms the consistent implementation of our holistic strategy. The successful start to 2019 proves that we are still on the road to success."

“For the financial year 2019 we expect a slight sales growth in the single-digit percentage range as well as earnings improvement and thus again a performance above the intersection of the overall market,” added Henning Gerbaulet.

Picture credit:Eterna Mode GmbH