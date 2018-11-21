Eterna reports sales and earnings growth in the first nine months

Eterna Mode Holding GmbH, for the first nine months of 2018 reported revenue increase of 1.3 percent to 77.7 million euros (88.6 million dollars) with domestic sales increasing by 0.7 percent and exports by 2.8 percent. EBITDA, despite a challenging market environment, the company said, rose 21.3 percent to 8.9 million euros (10 million dollars) and EBITDA margin improved 11.3 percent compared to 9.3 percent in the previous year.

Commenting on the trading update, Henning Gerbaulet, Managing Partner of Eterna Mode Holding said in a statement: "Although the third quarter given the challenging market environment with one long and hot summer was not easy, we could report sales and earnings growth in the first nine months of the financial year.”

The company’s consolidated net income increased by 4.3 million euros (4.9 million dollars) in the first nine months to -1.9 million euros. In the previous year, the company added that refinancing costs of 3.3 million euros had burdened the consolidated result.

Picture credit:Eterna