Etro dedicates new store to men's tailoring, plans Milan co-ed show

Italian fashion house Etro is set to open a new store in Milan dedicated entirely to men's tailoring and made-to-order production, the brand announced on Monday. The retail space located on Via Monte Napoleone, in the label's homeland, is scheduled to open its doors January 14.

Next to this, Etro also revealed it would be hosting a co-ed show for the men's and women's collections during Milan Fashion Week in February. The event intends to unify the vision of creative director Marco de Vincenzo. Etro's SS18 collection and the digital presentation of the SS21 collection had already relied on a joint fashion show, although at the time the brand's creative direction was being led by sibling duo, Kean and Veronica Etro.

"Imagination is a place of infinite possibilities, and in February we will seize it by bringing together our masculine and feminine universes in a unique narrative that will convey the brand's values in all their unifying power," De Vincenzo said in a press release.

It was only in November that a recapitalisation of Etro was initiated by the investment company L Catterton for the amount of 15 million euros, after the company suffered heavy losses in 2022. The aim is to achieve a turnover of 500 million euros within five years, through projects such as opening new shops, among other things.