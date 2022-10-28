Etsy names Rachana Kumar its chief technology officer

Marketplace platform Etsy has selected its vice president of engineering Rachana Kumar as its new chief technology officer, effective January 1, 2023.

She will succeed Mike Fisher, who is stepping down from the role to spend more time with his family and pursue other interests, the company said in a release.

Fisher will stay in his current role until December 31, 2022, and will then remain on at Etsy in an advisory capacity through April 2023.

Kumar has been with Etsy for over eight years, through which she has held leading roles in various initiatives, including the launch of the platform’s product development principles and buyer growth.

She most recently drove the company’s Mexico City launch, where it opened regional offices and built a team of nearly 130 employees.

Speaking on her appointment, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman, said: “Rachana has demonstrated an extraordinary ability to lead complex projects, leverage new technologies that improve our velocity and performance, and serve as a coach and mentor to her colleagues.”