EU delegation: China must control its goods exports more strictly

During their first visit in eight years, MEPs in China have demanded greater control over the export of Chinese goods. “We have repeatedly stated that it is important for exports to be more strictly controlled by the Chinese side,” said Anna Cavazzini (Greens), chair of the European Parliament's internal market committee, in Beijing. She added that it is important for companies to comply with laws and adapt their policies more quickly than they have in the past during ongoing proceedings.

The nine-member group from the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection plans to visit the eastern Chinese economic hub of Shanghai after Beijing. They will meet with representatives from the online giant Alibaba and the e-commerce platforms Shein and Temu.

The European Commission initiated proceedings against Shein following the scandal over the sale of sex dolls with a childlike appearance. The Brussels authority also suspects Temu of not complying with EU rules.

The EU has also long criticised a flood of cheap goods from China entering the European economic area. According to the Commission, e-commerce imports into the EU via online marketplaces like Temu, Shein, Alibaba and others rose significantly to 4.6 billion small parcels in 2024. EU data indicates that 91 percent of these originated from China.

An end to the diplomatic frost?

This marks the first time in eight years that a delegation from the EU Parliament has visited China. Previously, a frosty period had prevailed in their mutual relations. This was due to trade disputes, China's relations with Russia in the Ukraine war and other issues. Last year, Beijing lifted sanctions against some MEPs.

Beijing's foreign ministry welcomed the trip to China. “We believe that the visit will promote exchange and cooperation between the legislative institutions,” said spokeswoman Mao Ning in Beijing. She added that it will improve understanding of China and advance the development of EU-China relations.