EU introduces anti-dumping duties on Chinese nylon

The European Union (EU) is imposing import duties of 60 to 67.5 percent on Chinese nylon, report Dutch media Nu.nl and De Telegraaf. The measure follows an investigation by the European Commission, which found that polyamide yarns, better known as nylon, were being offered on the European market at dumped prices.

According to the European Commission, the measure is intended to protect the European nylon industry from unfair competition. The nylon sector within the EU represents a value of approximately 400 million euros and employs around 2,000 people.

Nylon is widely used in items such as sportswear, jackets, swimwear and hosiery. The import duties are part of a broader series of trade measures by the EU. Similarly, exemptions for small shipments from outside the EU will also be removed from July 1, 2026, making online orders from countries including China more expensive.