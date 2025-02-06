EU investigates Shein for possible consumer law violations

The European Commission is investigating Chinese online retailer Shein for possible violations of European consumer law.

The Commission is investigating whether the online platform Shein is taking sufficient steps to prevent consumers from being harmed by unfair or misleading terms. The investigation is being carried out by national consumer authorities under the supervision of the Commission. Shein has been informed of the investigation.

A spokeswoman for Shein said the company is willing to work with the EU and national governments. "We support all efforts to strengthen the trust and safety of European consumers when shopping online."

Back in June 2024, the European Commission asked Shein for information on how it deals with illegal products and misleading practices. The Commission also wanted to know how traceable traders on the platform are.

The EU previously conducted a similar investigation into Temu, which revealed problematic practices such as fake discounts, fake reviews and misleading information about consumer rights.