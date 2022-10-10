EU says Shopify will update practices to ensure safer online purchases

The European Commission has said that Shopify, an e-commerce tech company, has pledged to make shopping safer for customers with several improvements that fall in line with EU regulations.

It comes following discussions that had launched with the platform in July, which were carried out after a string of complaints were made by consumers in relation to linked web stores.

Allegations recorded ranged from illegal practices, such as fake offers, to the supply of counterfeit goods.

According to an EU press release, Shopify is looking to create a fast and effective procedure to tackle the claims, which will include providing clear guidance to traders on EU consumer law and publishing company details about related traders when requested by a national consumer authority.

Furthermore, it said it will be changing its templates for web shops in a push for its merchants to be more transparent towards consumers, including for contact pages, terms and conditions and privacy policies.

Shopify will also be taking down web shops that have been proven to breach EU consumer law.

The Consumer Protection Cooperation Network (CPC) will be monitoring the implementation of these commitments, as well as any further complaints made by consumers.

Speaking on the subject, commissioner for justice, Didier Reynders, said: “Almost 75 percent of internet users in the EU are shopping online. This is a huge market for scammers and rogue traders to exploit, and they will continue to do so unless we act.

“We welcome Shopify's commitment to ensure that traders operating on its platform are aware of their responsibilities under EU law, and are taken down if they break the rules.”