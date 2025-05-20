EU wants to implement small levy for imported packages

The EU is one step closer to introducing a levy on small packages from outside the EU. The Financial Times reports that the EU is considering a levy of 2 euros per package.

Various national customs authorities have recently sounded the alarm. The authorities are being flooded with packages arriving from outside the EU and called on the region to halt the influx. The Financial Times stresses that the proposal referred to is not final.

The revenues from this levy will go to the customs authorities of the EU member states so that the processing costs of packages are better covered. What remains of the collected levies will end up in the EU budget.