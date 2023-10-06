Euratex calls for European production to be restarted

'Re-launch European manufacturing and ensure it remains competitive in the decades to come,' echoes the call from Euratex and Spanish Intertextile Council (CIE). The two organisations are calling on the EU Presidency to bring manufacturing and production capacity back to Europe.

Explanation 'EU Presidency' refers to the presidency of the Council of the European Union. This presidency changes every six months between the countries that are members of the European Union. From July to December 2023, Spain will hold the presidency. Belgium will follow it.

To bring this about, Euratex and CIE proposed a new competitive strategy where trade, energy, state aid and sustainability policies come together in one unified approach. The two parties pointed out that in recent years, the very goals that have been set have clashed and contradicted each other. This, in turn, could lead to a de-industrialisation of Europe, making countries in the European Union dependent on imports from other countries.

Euratex and CIE both stand up for the European textile industry. The parties therefore stressed how important it is for Europe to maintain production capacity for high-quality textiles, with high technological innovation and improved sustainability. Some 1.3 million people work in the European textile industry, according to the Euratex and CIE press release.