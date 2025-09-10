Euratex’ ReHubs initiative to unveil roadmap to industrialise textile circularity by 2032

ReHubs, an initiative by the European Apparel and Textile Federation (Euratex) launched in 2020 to tackle Europe’s huge textile waste problem, will unveil a new strategy and tactical action plan to industrialise textile circularity by 2032.

The new strategy is meant to be an “industry-wide roadmap and portfolio of initiatives designed to unlock textile-to-textile recycling at scale and break the supply-demand deadlock” according to ReHubs, with recyclers “struggling to scale without brand commitments” while brands are hesitant to commit without reliable, cost-competitive supply.

“The textile industry faces an urgent need for systemic change. ReHubs’ new strategy is designed to move from isolated initiatives to coordinated, industry-wide implementation and ecosystem transformation. By combining stakeholder collaboration with direct action on infrastructure, finance and policy, we can scale textile-to-textile recycling and turn Europe’s waste challenge into an opportunity,” comments ReHubs CEO Robert van de Kerkhof in a press release.

Coordinated, industry-wide efforts to tackle supply-demand deadlock

The strategy rests on two pillars: end-to-end supply chain management and orchestrating financing for the same. The former includes the streamlining of fragmented collection, sorting, recycling and manufacturing processes while the latter revolves around mobilising and de-risking the 5 to 6 billion euros in public-private investment needed to scale infrastructure. This can only be achieved by involving brands, private investments and public funding.

The aim is “to deliver reliable volumes of recycled fibres at a transparent cost and quality”. Precisely, ReHubs hopes to recycle 2.5 million tons of textile waste by 2032, which represents around 35 to 40 percent of Europe’s yearly textile waste. In the process, up to 10,000 new jobs would be created across Europe, which would position itself as a global leader in circular textiles.

Six strategic levers have been identified to reach that goal, among them the harmonisation of industry standards, research, policy advocacy, finance and investment mobilisation and brand coalition building. “Together, these levers will create the conditions for establishing reliable feedstock supply, clear standards, stronger collaboration and growing confidence in recycled textiles as a quality, scalable solution,” hopes the initiative which is supported by collectors, recyclers, brands, PROs, technology providers and investors.

“This is a defining decade for Europe’s textile industry. Circularity is no longer just a vision, it is an urgent infrastructure challenge. With ReHubs’ new strategy, we will lead the industry with the clarity, coordination and collective strength needed to turn waste into value, resilience and competitive advantage,” sums up ReHubs chairman Alain Poincheval.

The full strategy will be officially unveiled on 22nd September 2025 and presented before that at the Dornbirn Global Fibre Congress and the Circular Textile Days.