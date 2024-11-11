Euratex signs agreement with Amith, intensifying textile cooperation between Morocco and the EU

Euratex and Amith signed a 'Memorandum of Understanding' on 7 November during the 21st edition of Maroc in Mode in Casablanca, Euratex reported in a press release., with the goal to bring about closer cooperation between Europe and Morocco in the textile sector.

The Memorandum sets out shared priorities including aligning industry practices with European sustainability and circularity standards, addressing customs and regulatory challenges, and strengthening the investment and business climate between the two regions, it said. The partnership also “opens up new avenues for information exchange on industrial technology, cross-border business initiatives and joint skills development projects".

“The EU-Morocco textile agreement has enormous untapped potential,” said Mario Jorge Machado, president of Euratex. “Through our partnership with Amith, we aim to strengthen the textile sector in both regions, with sustainability and competitiveness as core values. This MoU is an important step towards our shared vision of a thriving Euro-Mediterranean textile ecosystem.”

El Ansari Anass, chairman of Amith, continued: “This Memorandum of Understanding is important for Amith because it contributes to achieving our mission: to stimulate the continued development of Moroccan industry and help companies reach new levels of excellence and sustainability.”