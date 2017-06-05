Eurazeo launches 600 million dollars consumer brands investment division

The French equity firm has announced recently the Brands launch of Eurazeo Brands, a new division to invest in U.S. and European consumer brands “with global growth potential.”

The firm has allocated 600 million dollars to 800 million dollars for investments in the next three to five years, indicating that their ‘deal equity investments’ will be between 10 million dollars and 600 million dollars, with transactions above 100 million dollars as co-investments with Eurazeo Capital.

“The creation of Eurazeo Brands is a major step forward in our consumer brand investment strategy set in motion several years ago to identify high quality global investment opportunities,” said Virginie Morgon, deputy CEO of Eurazeo. “With enormous market potential in the consumer sector, we are thrilled to dedicate senior sector expertise and leverage our global network to help companies reach the next level and thrive.”

The new brands division will target high growth companies with a differentiated concept across a wide range of verticals including beauty, apparel, accessories, home, jewelry, leisure, health, fitness and food. Leading entrepreneurs, advisers and business partners across these verticals will join the initiative to provide sector-specific knowledge.

As per the initial idea, the focus will be on accelerating transformation and helping brands realise their potential across categories, channels and geographies. It’s worth recalling that Eurazeo has already invested in Desigual, Moncler, Farfetch and Vestiaire Collective.

Jill Granoff, ex Kellwod and formerly at Vince, to lead the new brands division at Eurazeo

The dedicated Brands team will be headquartered in New York with investment and operating presence in both the New York and Paris offices, and lead by Jill Granoff, the new CEO of Eurazeo Brands. Formerly CEO at Kellwood and Vince and Kenneth Cole Productions, Granoff will lead the division’s investment activities and help drive growth and transformation of selected companies.

“I'm excited to lead this new strategic initiative and to join Eurazeo, an outstanding firm with a successful investment track record over a 130-year history,” said Jill Granoff, CEO of Eurazeo Brands. “I’ve dedicated my professional career to building compelling, aspirational brands and look forward to partnering with companies as both a strategic adviser and long-term shareholder.”

Explaining their decision to hand Granoff the reigns of the new division, the deputy CEO of Eurazeo highlighted that “Jill has a solid reputation of being a smart strategist and an impressive track record of leading iconic brands and companies in the fashion and beauty industries.” Morgon also stressed that “Her experience will be of great value to our companies and I am thrilled to have her on board. The Executive Board is fully confident in her abilities to identify the best opportunities, build a dedicated investment team and help drive value creation in the companies we choose to invest in.”

