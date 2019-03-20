Eurazeo sells its minority stake in Moncler

Global investment firm Eurazeo no longer holds any Moncler shares. The company has sold its remaining shares of Moncler S.p.A, which represented approximately 4.8 percent of the company’s share capital and voting rights, for a total of 445 million euros.

Eurazeo acquired a 45 percent stake in Moncler in 2011 for approximately 930 million euros. Since then, the company went from 60 to 193 points of sale, with new flagship stores opened in Paris, Tokyo, New York, Milan and London. The results of the expansion strategy are evident: in 2011, 43 percent of Moncler's revenues came from its native country, Italy, while today 85 percent of sales come from other countries.

Commenting on the sale, Eurazeo’s CEO Virginie Morgon said in a statement: “Our adventure alongside Moncler and its Chairman and CEO Remo Ruffini has been an exciting journey. It was almost 10 years ago that we first started discussing with Remo. Since then, we have worked closely together, helping Moncler grow ten-fold in value, dramatically expanding its global footprint, opening multiple Moncler stores around the world, and rolling out a constantly-renewed and ever-impressive range of new products”.

Picture: Moncler Facebook