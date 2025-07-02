European Commission approves Skechers acquisition by 3G Capital
Investment firm 3G Capital Partners LP (3G Capital) has been granted approval to acquire the American footwear brand Skechers. The European Commission announced this in a press release on Tuesday, July 1. Although both companies operate from the US, their activities in the European market require approval from the European Commission.
Skechers announced the acquisition in May in a deal worth approximately 9.4 billion dollars. 3G Capital will delist Skechers from the stock exchange and take over the design, production and sale of the brand's lifestyle and sports footwear. Skechers will retain its current leadership team and headquarters in Manhattan.
The Commission ruled that the acquisition does not harm competition. "The companies do not operate in the same or related markets," the press release stated. The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2025.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
