European Commission introduces partial ban on PFAS use in clothing

Several years after the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Norway and Sweden took steps to ban PFAS substances from the EU, a partial ban has now been introduced by the European Commission. It concerns a subgroup of PFAS (poly- and perfluoroalkyl substances), according to a statement from the commission.

The ban will specifically apply to undecafluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) and related substances. “These substances are very persistent and mobile in water and their use in certain products poses an unacceptable risk to human health and the environment,” the message states. The substance is used in raincoats, among other garments, but can also be found in other 'consumer textiles'.

However, there is still a 'transition period' before enforcement starts. This period varies per product (clothing, cosmetics, food packaging, etc.) and ranges from one and a half years to five years.

Another form of PFAS (PFOA or perfluorooctanic) has already been banned, with PFHxA often being used as an alternative to this. PFAS are called 'forever chemicals' because they are not biodegradable in nature. They are found in many consumer products but cause pollution of soil and water.