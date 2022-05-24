European Commission launches antitrust investigation into several fashion companies

The European Commission has announced it will be carrying out unannounced inspections of the premises of several unnamed companies in the fashion industry located in its Member States.

Additionally, the commission also stated that it had sent out formal requests for information to further fashion firms.

In a release, the organisation said that the companies under investigation have been suspected of violating Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union, as well as Article 53 of the European Economic Area Agreement, which prohibits cartels and other restrictive business practices.

While looking into potential anticompetitive practices, the commission affirmed that it does not mean companies under investigation are guilty, reinstating that it does not prejudge the outcome.

It also noted that companies that report on cartel behaviour and misconduct can receive a reduction in fines or even be granted immunity.