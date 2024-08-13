European subsidiary of Teijin Frontier opens Paris showroom amid expansion plans

High performance fibre producer Teijin Frontier has announced that its European subsidiary, Teijin Frontier Europe GmbH, has opened a new showroom in Paris as part of the firm’s plans to expand its fashion business in the region.

The showroom houses and displays Teijin Frontier’s fabric collection and products, including its Ecopet polyester fibre, made with recycled post-consumer polyethylene terephthalate (PET), and its Solotex polytrimethylene terephthalate (PTT) fibre.

Collaborations with Teijin Frontier’s Japanese suppliers will also be on display via applications, highlighting their clients’ brands in an exhibition that will change seasonally and will adjust to evolving customer needs.

In a release, the firm said: “By opening a showroom in the fashion capital of the Western world, Teijin Frontier aims to increase its presence as a fibre supplier to the French and European markets.

“Furthermore, by encouraging customers to visit and learn about its products, Teijin Frontier hopes to uncover new needs and trends, which will be used to guide development of new products and solve customer issues.”

Teijin Frontier already has a firm place among the European market, and has previously been counted among one of the affiliate partners of Fashion for Good, a Dutch initiative supporting the rise of a circular fashion industry.

Through the partnership, Teijin Frontier set out to evaluate the quality of chemically recycled polyester pellets made from textile wastes manufactured by innovators of Fashion for Good, while further manufacturing and evaluating the quality of sustainable filament yarns.