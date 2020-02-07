EuroShop 2020 in Düsseldorf: Services Galore for a Successful Trade Fair Visit

From 16 to 20 February to the tune of 2,300 exhibitors from 60 nations will occupy 16 halls of Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre. Trade visitors should also start planning their visit to the trade fair now to leverage the ranges. EuroShop boasts a plethora of services that help trade fair guests from throughout the world make their visit a resounding success.

Interactive Hall Map

The exhibition centre and hall map provide perfect orientation at the fairgrounds. With a simple touch you can “jump” into the individual halls, gradually zoom in on individual stands and then view all of the exhibitor’s information as well as the products on offer. The new exhibitor search function also scans the entire database at EuroShop and displays any matches right on the map.

My Organizer

The My Organizer function permits all visitors to compile a list of all exhibitors of interest to them up front and in just a few steps allowing them to plan their exact itinerary through the exhibition halls beforehand. My Organizer can be used after registration with the personal Login in the Ticketshop or also without registration. This Login permits convenient use on a variety of devices (Smartphone, PC) for an extended period of time. Once compiled the list can be adapted or amended each time it is called up.

New Matchmaking Tool

International networking is a crucial component of EuroShop in Düsseldorf. But what is the easiest way for exhibitors and trade visitors to meet up in this digital age? The new, smart Matchmaking Tool provides the ideal platform for making new contacts and networking quickly and easily. Even today trade visitors and all exhibitors at EuroShop 2020 can search for the contacts and products of relevance to them. They will be proposed the matching persons to talk to and can contact them and make appointments for the trade fair. The function can accessed via the web portal for visitors and exhibitors or via the Matchmaking App of EuroShop for IOS and Android OS. Thanks to a quick matching of the interests entered by users the system can submit recommendations and personalised contact proposals direct.

The EuroShop App: The whole world of EuroShop as a Take-Away

With the EuroShop App all important facts and figures relating to EuroShop are also available in mobile form in both German and English: from exhibitor and product searches (also offline) to trade fair and exhibitor news, from specials and the interactive hall map through to MyOrganizer and Matchmaking. The App is available free of charge at the Apple AppStore and/or Google Play – ensuring perfect preparation of the trade fair when combined with the Matchmaking App.

Stage Agendas online from January

EuroShop hosts eight Stages in total, i.e. lecture and discussion forums featuring high-calibre speakers and panels on the latest developments, innovative trends and best practice set amidst the hustle and bustle of the trade fair – open to all visitors free of charge and without prior registration. The detailed agendas of all Stages can be found at the website of EuroShop.

Ticket Shop now open

The Ticket Shop on the EuroShop Portal is already open now. eTickets offer double benefit – saving money and time. Visitors can purchase their tickets online, print them out at home or download the code to then use public transport to the Exhibition Centre at no charge. On top of this, eTickets are markedly cheaper than those purchased on site. Those still looking for accommodation during EuroShop are recommended to use the services of Düsseldorf Marketing & Tourismus (DMT).

EuroShop.mag