Eurozone: Economic sentiment improves slightly
Economic sentiment in the Eurozone improved slightly in September. The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose by 0.2 points to 95.5 points compared to the previous month, as announced by the European Commission in Brussels on Monday. Economists had expected 95.2 points. The ESI therefore remains below the long-term average of 100 points.
The recovery was primarily supported by increased consumer confidence. The indicator improved slightly in the construction industry. There was a slightly worse sentiment among service providers, industry and retailers.
Among the largest EU economies, the ESI fell in the Netherlands (-0.7) and Germany (-0.4). It rose in Spain (+3.0) and Italy (+0.7), and improved slightly in France (+0.3).
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
FashionUnited uses AI language tools to speed up translating (news) articles and proofread the translations to improve the end result. This saves our human journalists time they can spend doing research and writing original articles. Articles translated with the help of AI are checked and edited by a human desk editor prior to going online. If you have questions or comments about this process email us at info@fashionunited.com
OR CONTINUE WITH