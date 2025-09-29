Eurozone: Economic sentiment improves slightly

Economic sentiment in the Eurozone improved slightly in September. The Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI) rose by 0.2 points to 95.5 points compared to the previous month, as announced by the European Commission in Brussels on Monday. Economists had expected 95.2 points. The ESI therefore remains below the long-term average of 100 points.

The recovery was primarily supported by increased consumer confidence. The indicator improved slightly in the construction industry. There was a slightly worse sentiment among service providers, industry and retailers.

Among the largest EU economies, the ESI fell in the Netherlands (-0.7) and Germany (-0.4). It rose in Spain (+3.0) and Italy (+0.7), and improved slightly in France (+0.3).