eVent Fabrics partners with Pelliot to bring PFAS-free laminates to China

US-based eVent Fabrics has announced a partnership with Chinese outdoor brand Pelliot to bring its PFAS-free alpineST and windstormST laminates to the Chinese outdoor market, in a deal both companies frame as a step in the industry's shift away from so-called "forever chemicals."

Under the agreement, Pelliot will use eVent's alpineST laminate — a PFAS-free membrane paired with performance face fabrics and a C0 durable water repellent finish — in its spring/summer 2027 alpineST Hard Shell Jacket. The windstormST laminate, which combines eVent's plant-based membrane with recycled and lower-impact face and backer fabrics, will feature in the brand's FW26 windstormST Soft Shell Jacket.

PFAS, a class of synthetic chemicals long used to deliver water repellency in functional textiles, has come under mounting regulatory and consumer scrutiny, making PFAS-free alternatives a commercial as well as environmental consideration for outdoor brands.

"As one of the fastest growing outdoor apparel brands in China, Pelliot is a volume leader, which means this partnership could have a real effect on attitudes towards PFAS in China's explosive, multi-billion dollar outdoor sports market," said Chad Kelly, vice president of eVent Fabrics, in a statement.

eVent Fabrics Credits: eVent Fabrics

Zhao Le, vice president of Pelliot, said the transition toward PFAS-free and low-carbon textiles is "not only an inevitable industry trend but also a fundamental responsibility and mission for leading brands."

Founded in 2012, Pelliot specialises in gear for mountaineering, hiking, travel and skiing, and claims the largest community of Seven Summits and polar trekking enthusiasts in China. The brand is the exclusive apparel supplier to the International Skating Union and the International Ski Mountaineering Federation, an official partner of the 2026 Dakar Youth Olympic Games, and apparel partner to several National Olympic Committees.

The partnership gives eVent a foothold in China's fast-growing outdoor segment, where domestic performance brands are increasingly competing with established international labels on both technical credentials and sustainability claims.