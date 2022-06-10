Ever/body raises 55.5 million dollars in Series C funding round

Beauty and wellness company Ever/body has announced it has raised 55.5 million dollars in a Series C funding round, bringing its total capital raised to over 100 million dollars since its launch in 2019.

The female-led company said in a release that it would be using the new funding to support further national expansion, revealing plans to open six new locations across the East Coast of the US by the end of 2022.

Three new locations will open in the greater New York City area, adding to the company’s three existing locations in the state, as well as three in the DC Metro area.

Additionally, the company said it would also use the funding to further advancements in technology and the acceleration of a proprietary education programme set to roll out as the business expands.

“Over the past few years, we’ve had the privilege of serving every client that has come through our doors with an individualised treatment plan, the highest level of medical expertise and an engaging service experience,” said Amy Shecter, CEO of Ever/body.

Shecter continued: “Our goal is to change the industry from the inside out. For our providers, we’ve built a more advanced career path with on-going education and professional development. For our clients, we’ve coupled this provider expertise with a tech-enabled service experience that supports their beauty and wellness goals.”