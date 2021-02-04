Everlane taps Nike exec as first chief marketing officer

US clothing retailer Everlane has announced the appointment of Nike exec Sophie Bambuck as the company’s first chief marketing officer.

In her new position, Bambuck is tasked with leading the marketing and creative organization overseeing the strategic direction of the San Francisco-based brand.

Her first priority will be to focus on scaling Everlane to reach new audiences and continue fostering loyalty with its customer base, the brand said.

She will report directly to Everlane CEO Michael Preysman and will lead a team across both brand marketing and creative.

Bambuck brings with her over 13 years of experience at Nike, most recently serving as global vice president of brand marketing for Nike Sportswear.