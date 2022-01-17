Ex-Farfetch executive reportedly contender to become Asos CEO

A report has suggested that ex-Farfetch executive, Andrew Robb, is among a list of candidates that are possibly being considered to become Asos’s new CEO, to succeed Nick Beighton.

The decision for the 2.3 billion pound digital retailer will be a big one, as it saw its shares halve over the last year following uneasiness from its investors due to its logistics complications.

A Sky News source named Robb as one of a number of candidates for the Asos position, as the company potentially prepares to announce Beighton’s replacement when its financial results are released in April.

Other contenders for the role were not yet clear as of the past weekend.

Robb left his role at Farfetch in 2020 and is currently acting as a senior advisor to Felix Capital, an early-stage investor to the likes of Farfetch and Deliveroo.

Asos recently announced its intention to move to London’s main stock market from the junior AIM exchange. According to the report, the retailer’s position as a public company may be one that Robb is not familiar with.