Executive Equity Partners acquires UK marketplace Notonthehighstreet

German private equity boutique Executive Equity Partners (EEP) has acquired 100 percent of the shares in the UK-based online marketplace Notonthehighstreet. The Munich-based firm purchased the company from sellers including US-based Great Hill Equity Partners and Munich-based Burda Principal Investments.

Founded in 2006, Notonthehighstreet operates a curated platform focusing on jewellery, home accessories, stationery, and homeware. The marketplace currently serves approximately 14 million customers in the UK and collaborates with nearly 6,000 local partners. Following a period marked by a challenging market environment, the acquisition aims to sharpen the strategic focus of the business for its next development phase.

As part of the transaction, EEP is installing a new management team drawn from Executive Interim Partners (EIP). Two partners from EIP will assume operational leadership and take equity stakes in the company: Pascal Schuster, an industry expert, will take over as chief executive officer and Christian Sommer will serve as chief financial officer.

Schuster stated that his immediate focus will be on strengthening the foundations of the business and guiding NOTHS back toward sustainable growth. Christof Wahl, partner at EEP, noted that the firm intends to systematically drive a turnaround to establish a sustainably profitable platform. Wahl reaffirmed the group’s belief in the NOTHS business model, which showcases independent small UK retailers online.

This acquisition represents the first international investment for EEP. The transaction was led by partners Christof Wahl, Michael Hessing, and Peter Blumenwitz. The deal follows EEP’s first investment last year in Pinolino, a Münster-based manufacturer of children’s furniture and toys.