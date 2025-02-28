Expansion boost: Satisfy raises 11.3 million euros in funding round

French running specialist Satisfy has secured 11.3 million euros in a Series B funding round, and is now aiming to further expand in its core markets.

The investment will strengthen the brand's international presence, Satisfy announced. The goal is to further grow in the US and South Korea, the brand's key direct-to-consumer markets, and expand partnerships in key wholesale markets such as the UK, Italy, Japan, and Scandinavia.

Existing minority investors, including the French bank Bpifrance through its fund French Touch Capital, participated again.

“This funding marks a crucial milestone in Satisfy's development,” stated Satisfy CEO Antoine Auvinet. “It reflects the confidence of our long-standing partners and the relevance of our vision: to reinvent running by merging ‘culture’ with performance.”

Since November, Auvinet has been at the helm of the brand, which was founded in 2015 by creative director Brice Partouche. He brings omnichannel experience from French brands Sézane and Celine.

In the recently concluded fiscal year 2024, Satisfy achieved a turnover of approximately 11 million euros, compared to 5.5 million euros in the previous year.