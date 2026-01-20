Expert analysis: the limits of Jott's accelerated expansion under LBO

With the fate of Marseille, France-based casualwear brand Jott (Just Over The Top) hanging on a court decision expected in early February, its fragility is striking following a capital injection of nearly 99 million euros (116 million dollars). Vincent Redrado, an industry expert and founder of French consumer consultancy firm Digital Native Group (DNG), provides a nuanced analysis of the challenges facing a model that has had to combine accelerated growth under a leveraged buyout (LBO) with highly seasonal sales.

How can a brand with such financial backing find itself in such a precarious situation? According to Vincent Redrado, Jott seems to illustrate the limits of a development pace that has outstripped the company's structural capacity.

Organisation tested by its own growth

For the expert, the central issue lies in the asymmetry between expansion ambitions and the company's operational stability. “This is typical of a company under an LBO that has grown faster than its ability to manage it,” suggests Redrado.

His analysis highlights several logistical and organisational friction points:

An acceleration without a safety net: The brand sought to expand massively, reaching nearly 200 stores, while its internal foundations were not yet stable enough for such a scale.

Human resources in need of adaptation: Expansion requires a change in employee profiles. Redrado points out that during a phase of rapid growth, a company cannot rely on the same structures: “They are not the same people; they are not the same profiles. A necessary structuring is required, which I believe was not the case”.

Failing logistics: The critical incident involving a failing logistics provider is, in his view, indicative of a model that was not up to market standards. The expert believes that scaling up the store network requires a proportional expansion of the provider network to ensure deliverability. This is an area where robustness was lacking.

Governance at the heart of the debate: the role of L Catterton

Jott's current situation also raises questions about its investors' vision. Redrado recalls that L Catterton is a leading player that “knows the consumer very well” and the ready-to-wear sector, with a strong track record including brands like APC or Ba&sh.

However, he raises a major question about the assessment of financial indicators at the time of investment:

A possible information asymmetry: Without making a definitive judgement, the expert suggests two hypotheses. Either the shareholders reinjected funds with the sincere hope of an operational turnaround, or the performance indicators presented did not accurately reflect the company's economic reality, thereby misleading the investors.

Strategic arbitration: As the majority shareholder, the fund validates the roadmap. Redrado questions the attention paid to warning signs: were the executives able to express reservations about the frantic pace of growth, which the fund might have chosen to overlook in favour of its development plan?

Vulnerability of a specialised model

While Jott's historic success was built around its iconic lightweight down jacket, this hyper-specialisation, once a pillar of the brand, is now the source of its vulnerability. Redrado notes that the brand has remained too dependent on marked seasonality and a product with a limited renewal cycle.

“When you are 100 percent exposed to an autumn season, you really cannot afford a warm summer,” he observes, pointing to the impact of global warming and possible consumer fatigue. Faced with excessive stock, the brand attempted to stem the losses through a policy of aggressive sales and promotions.

Redrado believes this choice was detrimental to the brand's image. By favouring mass distribution, particularly through large retailers, Jott risked eroding its value. The expert argues it would have been better to manage this surplus through more selective and discrete channels. This would have preserved the brand's desirability despite cash flow difficulties.

Conditions for a revival?

When asked about the levers for a credible recovery, the expert outlines several lines of thought without offering any definitive certainties:

A network consolidation: A drastic reduction in the number of stores seems inevitable to reduce fixed costs.

An expanded offering: Moving beyond the “all down jackets” model to become a true global ready-to-wear brand with year-round appeal.

Technical modernisation: Structuring teams and tools, particularly digital ones, to ensure healthier growth.

In short, for Redrado, Jott did not necessarily lack potential, but perhaps the time and structure to digest its meteoric rise. The February verdict will reveal whether the majority shareholder will choose to support this model again or if another path will be explored.