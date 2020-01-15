Express lays off staff from Columbus, Ohio headquarters

Express, Inc. has announced a restructuring of its corporate workforce to align its organization with the company’s go-forward strategy. The company said in a statement that the restructure impacts approximately 10 percent of the positions in the company’s Columbus, Ohio headquarters and its design studio in New York City.

“When I joined Express, I outlined three priorities: changing the trajectory of the business, developing a corporate strategy, and putting the right team in place,” said Tim Baxter, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, adding, “We have spent the past six months developing a strategy with the intent to return Express to long-term growth and a mid-single digit operating margin. Today we took the necessary steps to put the right organization in place to support that strategy.”

In addition, the company added, field leadership team is also being reorganized to ensure the stores are operating in the most efficient manner while enhancing the level of service offered to Express customers. The company is providing impacted associates with severance pay and benefits continuation.

