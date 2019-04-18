Facebook working on voice assistant to compete with Alexa

Facebook Inc is working to develop a voice assistant to compete with Amazon’s Alexa, Apple’s Siri and Alphabet Inc’s Google Assistant, Reuters reports.

“We are working to develop voice and AI assistant technologies that may work across our family of AR/VR products including Portal, Oculus and future products”, a spokesperson for the company told the news agency.

Reuters adds that Facebook has been contacting vendors in the smart speaker supply chain to help them with the project. The company did not reveal any more details about how it envisions people using the assistant.