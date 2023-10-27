Fair Harbor appoints three women retail leaders to its board

Sustainable apparel brand Fair Harbor has appointed three retail veterans to its board.

The three women leaders joining the board include Tracy Gardner, former president of J. Crew from 2004 - 2010; who is currently on the board of Gap, Inc., Silvia Mazzucchelli - currently BCG senior advisor and board member with VTEX, Carbon38, Coyuchi and former CEO and C-Suite with The Collected Group, ModCloth, Tom Shoes, American Apparel and Guess? Inc and Jennifer Olsen - currently chief marketing officer of Caleres; former chief marketing officer of UntucKit and Crate & Barrel.

"We are excited to welcome Tracy, Silvia, and Jennifer to the Fair Harbor board. The breadth of their experiences and expertise in the retail industry, combined with our Broad Sky Partners, will greatly enhance Fair Harbor's ability to expand our product offerings and distribution channels," said Jake Danehy, CEO and co-founder of Fair Harbor.

The company said in a release that as the digitally native business focuses on continuing to expand its product offering and channel distribution, these experienced industry leaders will help drive Fair Harbor's next growth phase.

"Jake and I have had the pleasure of getting to know each of these accomplished business leaders quite well, and we're thrilled to work with them. As we embark on our next phases of growth, we are grateful for their commitment to our company and our sustainability mission," added Caroline Danehy, CBO and co-founder of Fair Harbor.