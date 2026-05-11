Fairly Made to open New York office following appointment of North American head

Fairly Made, a French traceability platform, is venturing into the US with plans to open an office in New York and the appointment of a director for the North American region.

Sydney Ellis confirmed her new position at Fairly Made on LinkedIn, where she said: “Over the past decade, I’ve worked at the intersection of sustainability and business within the fashion industry, and this role feels like a natural next step in my commitment to supporting responsible growth and meaningful, industry-wide progress.”

Ellis joins the company from Cerofy, where she was serving as head of sustainability and product strategy. She has also held similar roles in the realm of sustainability consultancy for the likes of Wright Track Strategy, a consulting firm she was the owner of; Net Impact; Columbia University; and Tomorrow.

Her role has become more clear in a report by WWD, to which Fairly Made confirmed the opening of its New York office. The media outlet also noted that partnerships with US clients like Another Tomorrow and G-III Apparel Group have further contributed to the regional build out of the business.

In approaching the US market, Fairly Made has taken into account an increasingly complex environment that differs greatly from Europe. According to the firm, North America is more focused on working conditions and social compliance, a traceability in relation to sourcing integrity, and a fragmented regulation landscape differing by state.

It is also suggested that for US brands the adoption of digital product passports may differ from Europe, taking on a more flexible and decentralised approach instead of the EU’s set framework. Fairly Made’s co-founder Laure Betsch said the company has a technology infrastructure that can shift depending on contrasting systems.

Betsch added that Fairly Made’s focus for now is on strategic partnerships that are intentional. The goal is to double the North American client base over the next year, yet prioritising quality over scale.