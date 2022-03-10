Faith in Nature secures new funding from Cynergy Bank

Natural and ethical beauty brand, Faith in Nature has secured 2.5 million pounds of new funding from Cynergy Bank to enable the company to develop new manufacturing and business premises.

The loan from Cynergy Bank will allow the award-winning natural beauty brand, based in Radcliffe, Manchester, to invest in a larger property to provide space for future sales and growth, as they have outgrown their existing premises.

John Allaway, managing Director at Faith in Nature, said in a statement: “We have been working with Cynergy Bank for a number of years and have found them understanding and collaborative during our challenging journey. It’s good to work with a bank with the same entrepreneurial mindset and with people who put in the extra effort to support the business at the critical pinch points. It feels like we are working in partnership with them.’’

Faith In Nature was founded in 1974 in a cottage kitchen and initially made plant-based face creams and shampoos. 45 years later, they continue to sell shampoos, body washes and soap, which offer an ethical and cruelty-free alternative, as its products are Vegan, 100 percent recyclable and naturally fragranced, as well as being made in the UK. The beauty brand is stocked in more than 40 countries.

Matt Cross, relationship director at Cynergy Bank, added: “I am delighted to support Faith in Nature with loan funding for their new business premises. It was evident from my initial site visit that the business had outgrown their longstanding factory.

“The business continues to grow and it’s exciting to be involved in this environmentally focused enterprise. They aim to achieve BREEAM Outstanding on their new premises which is an impressive target. This considers energy efficiency and sustainably of the build to aim for top 1 percent within the country.”