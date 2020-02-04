FAM Brands acquires Wildfox

California manufacturing company FAM Brands is adding a new women’s label to its portfolio.

The Los Angeles-based company—which owns proprietary and licensed brands including Eddie Bauer, Woolrich, Orvis, and more—announced on Feb. 3 that it acquired the contemporary label assuming design, production, and manufacturing to “seamlessly continue the line of retro-inspired collections and accessories.” FAM Brands plans to partner with the existing Wildfox factory base in order to continue business with a little interruption as possible.

“Wildfox, synonymous with California style, cater[s] to a wide range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessory categories. The brand shares our passion for creating high-quality clothing and exceptional customer experiences,” FAM Brands chief executive officer Frank Zarabi said in a statement. “Well known for vintage-inspired style and ultra-comfortable signature essentials, Wildfox provides a perfect base for even further category extensions. We are thrilled to welcome Wildfox into our portfolio of brands.”

Wildfox has been available online and in stores, and at third-party retailers including Bloomingdale’s, Nordstrom, Revolve, and Shopbop.

Image: Wildfox Facebook