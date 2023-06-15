Fanatics acquires Fexpro in bid to grow Latin American business

Digital sports platform Fanatics has announced the completion of its acquisition of Fexpro, a wholesaler and licensed sports and branded apparel serving Latin America.

The move comes as Fanatics attempts to up its presence in the region, strengthening its capabilities and providing its partners with access to Fexpro’s local expertise and infrastructure.

Headquartered in Panama, Fexpro is a licensee for several US sports leagues in Latin America, including the NFL, NBA and MLB.

The firm also works closely with international football clubs, including Real Madrid and FC Barcelona, as well as sportswear brand Umbro.

Fexpro will join the Fanatics Brands division within Fanatics Commerce, with all the company’s employees to continue reporting to CEO Alberto Bassan.

The company will continue to focus on growing its wholesale business in the region, with further opportunities including rights expansion, in-market sales and increased manufacturing capabilities.

In a release, Bassan said: “This deal marks a fantastic opportunity for us to further grow our business and better serve our partners, with the support of a global company that has continually innovated for sports fans over the past decade.

“Fanatics has transformed the way quality fan gear and apparel is designed, manufactured, and delivered through its innovative vertical commerce model.

“With access to Fanatics’ capabilities, global infrastructure, and unparalleled relationships across the world of sport, we will be able to provide value for our partners like never before.”