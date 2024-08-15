Fanatics and the FA extend partnership following record breaking merchandise sales

Digital sports platform Fanatics has announced a long-term renewal and expansion of its partnership with the Football Association (FA) after seeing record breaking sales for England merchandise during Euro 2024.

As part of the deal, Fanatics said it would retain e-commerce rights with the FA, running the official online England store alongside on-site retail during England home games, domestic cup finals and concerts at Wembley Stadium. Additionally, the company will further serve as the FA’s official partner in sourcing new licensees.

In a release, James Gray, commercial director of the FA, said: “We are delighted to have renewed our successful partnership with Fanatics, a global leader in sports merchandise, following significant growth across our retail and merchandising channels since the partnership began.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, this growth allows us to invest vital funds into developing every level of the game, from grassroots through to the professional game.”

In his own statement, meanwhile, international president of Fanatics, Stephen Dowling, highlighted that “fan optimism and belief around the England team was at an all-time high” following the Euros and the recent success of the Lionesses.

This is reflected in the “huge growth” in England men’s and women’s merchandise sales on the official online England store and the store in Wembley Stadium, since the partnership between the duo first came to light in 2018.

It further builds on Fanatics’ international growth plans within the football category, as seen in the company’s ongoing partnerships with the German Football Federation, the Italian Football Association and the Belgian Football Association, among many others.