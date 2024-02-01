Fanatics Commerce appoints three new executives ahead of growth plans

Fanatics Commerce, the digital sports subsidiary of Fanatics, has announced the appointment of three new executives as part of its impending growth plans.

Among them are Stephen Dowling, who has been appointed to the newly created role of president, international, in which he has been tasked with continuing the company’s growth outside of North America.

As such, Dowling will be responsible for building on the global presence Fanatics has been working on in recent years, with the company now operating more than 80 offices and facilities across the world.

Dowling joins the group from Adidas, where he had led digital growth. Prior to this, he also oversaw the direct-to-consumer e-commerce business of Unilever.

Taking on the role of Fanatics’ chief people officer is Valerie Love, the former SVP of human resources at The Coca-Cola Company, a department she also held leadership roles in for the likes of Johnson & Johnson and General Motors.

Love, who will be based out of Fanatics’ Jacksonville, Florida, office, will be responsible for all strategic human resources initiatives for the company.

Justin Tsai, meanwhile, has been appointed to the new position of chief product officer, through which he will lead the commerce firm’s overall approach to consumer product management.

The former operating executive for Silver Lake will therefore be responsible for “innovating the fan experience” of Fanatics' e-commerce sites.