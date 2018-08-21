Farfetch files for IPO

Farfetch Limited has confirmed its plans to go public in an F-1 form filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The company aims to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker FTCH. Rumors about the e-tailer going public have been around for quite some time.

Founded in 2007 in the UK, Farfetch is a luxury marketplace selling more than 600 brands in over 190 countries. According to the F-1 form, the company had approximately 1 million active consumers in December 2017.