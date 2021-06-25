Farfetch launches digital marketing academy with Multiverse

Online luxury fashion retail platform Farfetch is partnering with tech start-up Multiverse to launch a digital marketing academy and recruit its first apprentice in London.

The move aims to enhance Farfetch’s digital marketing skills, as apprentices will benefit from one-to-one coaching with an industry expert alongside on-the-job experience. The programme will cover data wrangling and analysis techniques, as well as data science, including Python and an introduction to machine learning.

Natalie Matalon, senior director of talent acquisition strategy at Farfetch, said in a statement: “We’re excited to be enhancing our digital marketing skills at Farfetch. The launch of the new apprenticeship programme alongside the support of Multiverse demonstrates Farfetch’s commitment to attracting and developing diverse talent.

“Applications are now open for young professionals within our community from all backgrounds, who are interested in the future of fashion and technology to join our revolutionary team here at Farfetch.”

The recruitment process will target non-graduates across London, explained Multiverse, which has experience in placing candidates from a range of backgrounds into top roles.

The training will be delivered by Multiverse, a start-up tech company focused on high-quality education and training through a unique professional apprenticeship model. The company announced the closing of a 44 million US dollar Series B funding round earlier this year and has tripled the number of apprentices trained to 3,000 in the last twelve months.

Jeremy Duggan, president at Multiverse, added: “Apprenticeships are the best way for companies to access diverse and talented young professionals at the start of their career. An apprenticeship enables them to learn new skills, get a step up on the career ladder and access the best and most exciting careers - regardless of their background. We’re delighted to be working with Farfetch to bring talented apprentices into their business.”

Farfetch’s investment in the new digital marketing academy comes via the Apprenticeship Levy.