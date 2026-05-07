Farfetch launches premium service offering faster delivery and elevated touchpoints

Luxury platform Farfetch has introduced a new premium service designed to elevate the customer experience through immersive brand pages and faster delivery. ‘Farfetch First’ is initially launching across Europe, including in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Switzerland, with a phased global rollout due to follow.

The service offers users a free upgrade to next-day delivery and an end-to-end customer experience that looks to elevate the proposition for brand partners joining the programme. In a bid to further underline reliability and speed of service, thousands of luxury items are expected to become available under the Farfetch First banner.

Its launch is complemented by a brand campaign, ‘The Wait is Over’, which is deployed across a series of stills and videos. The creative is overseen by Matthew Whitehouse, head of editorial content and creative at Farfetch, who sought to showcase everyday moments in a playful way.

Speaking on the service, Stephen Eggleston, chief commercial officer at Farfetch, said: “Through Farfetch First, we provide luxury brands with an elevated digital presence, enhancing their unique storytelling and meeting the expectations of global customers, who view time as an essential dimension of a truly unique shopping experience. Farfetch First is set to become the benchmark for reliability and impeccable service in luxury.”

The introduction of the new service comes as the e-tailer’s owner, Coupang, continues to explore ways to improve performance. In 2023, Farfetch was facing mounting financial concerns, with its UK business alone reporting 805.5 million pounds in annual losses. This then narrowed into 2024, when the company’s loss after tax sat at 471.4 million pounds.

Turnaround efforts appear to be paying off. In the fourth quarter of 2025, Coupang reported Farfetch’s first quarterly positive year-over-year revenue growth since acquiring the luxury platform. Coupang CEO and chairman, Bom Kim, said at the time that there was a “real opportunity to create value for luxury customers around the world by combining Farfetch’s vast assortment with a white glove shipping and returns experience”.